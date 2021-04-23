Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has $9.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Johnson Rice raised Berry from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of Berry stock opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $476.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Berry has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $6.69.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $61.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Berry will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Berry’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Berry in the first quarter valued at $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Berry in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Berry in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Berry in the first quarter valued at $216,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

