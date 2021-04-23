BHPCoin (BHP) Price Reaches $0.61

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 22nd. BHPCoin has a total market capitalization of $12.32 million and $2.91 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One BHPCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001225 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00059528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.08 or 0.00274945 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003762 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00025359 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.11 or 0.01011105 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,380.13 or 0.99042856 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.40 or 0.00628588 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BHPCoin

BHPCoin launched on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html. BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

