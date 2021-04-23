Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.14 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BIIB opened at $259.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.07. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.31.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

