Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Price Hits $10.17 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $10.17 or 0.00020364 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $78,007.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001129 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 158,318 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

