Bitcoinus (BITS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $52,128.76

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $52,128.76 and $923.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 48.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,568.92 or 1.00005900 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00038828 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00011385 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00125894 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000916 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001953 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.