Bitzeny Price Hits $0.0096 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Bitzeny has a market cap of $729,161.55 and $1,373.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded up 160.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.10 or 0.00470506 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006032 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000581 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

