BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:BJRI traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.89. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $74,688.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $958,741.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,901.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BJRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.45.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.