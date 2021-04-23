BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) SVP Graham Luce Sells 8,565 Shares

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $381,485.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,480,432.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE BJ opened at $43.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $61,859,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 312,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 142,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Gordon Haskett cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

