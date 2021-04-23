BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 182.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,002 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,424,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,223,000 after acquiring an additional 238,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,307,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,938,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 530,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackBerry by 26.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 406,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in BlackBerry by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,832,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BB opened at $8.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.66.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BB. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.82.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

