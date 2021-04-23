BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $915.00 at Argus

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price lifted by Argus from $845.00 to $915.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $858.23.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $13.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $809.20. 5,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,021. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $755.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $707.45. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $451.35 and a 1-year high of $827.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $123.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,159 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,285 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,378,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

