BLink (BLINK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.58 Million

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 23rd. BLink has a total market cap of $15.58 million and $2.16 million worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0845 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BLink has traded down 46.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00066506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00019257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $348.93 or 0.00696365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00091757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,244.08 or 0.08469969 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00052340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

About BLink

BLink (BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,124 coins. The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

