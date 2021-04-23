Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.09.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $812.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.14 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 14.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 469,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 58,034 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth about $3,054,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 397,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 50,635 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

