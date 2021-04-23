BMO Capital Markets Boosts Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $375.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.47% from the stock’s current price.

FB has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.03.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $296.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.16. The company has a market cap of $844.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a one year low of $180.82 and a one year high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $139,668.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

