BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $85.48 and last traded at $85.75. 6,076 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 231,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.19.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 7,484.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 359.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

