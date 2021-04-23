BOMB (BOMB) 24-Hour Volume Tops $236,433.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. BOMB has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $236,433.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $3.89 or 0.00007774 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BOMB has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,235.67 or 1.00336995 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00039052 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00011431 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00127963 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000920 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002007 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 910,095 coins and its circulating supply is 909,307 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

