Boolberry Hits Market Capitalization of $127,356.70 (BBR)

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Boolberry has a market cap of $127,356.70 and approximately $13.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boolberry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Boolberry has traded down 88.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Boolberry alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $348.37 or 0.00686540 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 62.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005747 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000548 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 89.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Boolberry Profile

Boolberry (CRYPTO:BBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Boolberry is boolberry.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Boolberry is a wild Keccak algorithm PoW crypto coin. The block interval, or target, is set to 120 seconds. The total number of coins is limited to approximately 18.5 million and the block reward reduces in a variable manner with shortening time spans between reductions. “

Boolberry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boolberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boolberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boolberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boolberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boolberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.