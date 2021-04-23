Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.08

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.29 ($0.02). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01), with a volume of 204,249 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.31 million and a P/E ratio of -5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.08.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers in the Falkland Islands.

