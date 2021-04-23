BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $54.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s previous close.

BWA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $151,681.14. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $742,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,344,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,912,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 870,586 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.