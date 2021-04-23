Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.27. 31,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. Boston Private Financial has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Private Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

