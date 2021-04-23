botXcoin (BOTX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $172,595.00

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One botXcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. botXcoin has a total market capitalization of $197.48 million and $172,595.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, botXcoin has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00065599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00017868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00092550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.99 or 0.00674357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00049856 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

About botXcoin

botXcoin (BOTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

Buying and Selling botXcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

