Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $500,000 Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,271 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

NASDAQ FHB opened at $27.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $188.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.79.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.