Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Raises Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMI stock opened at $261.12 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $143.32 and a one year high of $277.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.71.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,475.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

