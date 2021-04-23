Breiter Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,289 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 3.0% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.53.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $3.60 on Friday, hitting $58.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,663,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,999,652. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $240.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

