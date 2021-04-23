Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives $41.56 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHF. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 633.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHF traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.46. 15,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $48.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.