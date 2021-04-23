Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. United Bank increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 20,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.26. The company has a market capitalization of $148.15 billion, a PE ratio of -602.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

