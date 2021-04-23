Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,540 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.3% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $20,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.18. 424,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,398,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -602.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day moving average is $64.26. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

