Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.9% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -602.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

