British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised British American Tobacco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

BTI stock opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7412 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in British American Tobacco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 20,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 24,685 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on British American Tobacco (BTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.