Britvic (LON:BVIC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $806.87

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 806.87 ($10.54) and traded as high as GBX 880 ($11.50). Britvic shares last traded at GBX 877 ($11.46), with a volume of 264,077 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BVIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 930 ($12.15).

Get Britvic alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 843.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 806.87. The company has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77.

Britvic Company Profile (LON:BVIC)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.