Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 31,724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 468,849 shares.The stock last traded at $19.30 and had previously closed at $19.31.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,181,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $755,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

