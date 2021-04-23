Brokerages Anticipate Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Angi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.02). Angi posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. Angi had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. Angi’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

In other news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $679,191.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,695,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 301,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,520.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,281 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Angi by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 668,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,164. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,625.63 and a beta of 1.88. Angi has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $19.17.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

