Brokerages Anticipate Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Casella Waste Systems posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.95 million.

CWST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.00. 411,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,142. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $42.88 and a 1-year high of $68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.59.

In other news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $253,061.76. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $213,759.36. Insiders have sold 66,105 shares of company stock worth $3,997,304 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.