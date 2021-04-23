Brokerages Anticipate Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) to Announce -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.32). Eledon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($8.45) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.86). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ:ELDN traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.71. 12,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,889. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.24. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.92.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

