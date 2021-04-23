Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.83 Million

Equities analysts expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to announce sales of $56.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.30 million and the highest is $57.70 million. Heritage Financial posted sales of $58.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $225.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $214.00 million to $236.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $218.23 million, with estimates ranging from $201.80 million to $238.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heritage Financial.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HFWA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

HFWA traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,924. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.78. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

In related news, Director Brian Charneski sold 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $98,719.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,315,000 after purchasing an additional 75,893 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,252,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after acquiring an additional 162,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 279,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Heritage Financial by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 136,816 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Financial (HFWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.