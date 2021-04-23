Brokerages Expect BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Brokerages expect that BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BP Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. BP Midstream Partners reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BP Midstream Partners.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.93 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 133.81%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BPMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BP Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BPMP opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. BP Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 15.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.97%.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

