Brokerages Expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Analysts predict that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is $0.00. Conifer reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.23). Conifer had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.27 million.

CNFR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $3.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. Conifer has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

