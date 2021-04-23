Brokerages Expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.65. Horace Mann Educators reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Horace Mann Educators.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million.

HMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,329.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $141,952.47. Insiders have sold a total of 8,203 shares of company stock valued at $355,503 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

Horace Mann Educators stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.64. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.36%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horace Mann Educators (HMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.