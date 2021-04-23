Brokerages Expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.09 Million

Brokerages forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will announce $31.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.43 million and the highest is $31.74 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted sales of $28.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year sales of $134.43 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $145.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.51 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.93. 680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,833. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $215.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.70%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.