Brokerages Expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will post $45.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Marcus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.75 million and the highest is $46.50 million. The Marcus reported sales of $159.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full year sales of $453.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $439.13 million to $467.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $722.07 million, with estimates ranging from $721.90 million to $722.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.20 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

In other news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 96,994 shares of The Marcus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,037,843.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,743.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 63,792 shares of The Marcus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,276,477.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,997.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,428. Insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Marcus by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Marcus by 1,055.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 249,088 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Marcus by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 154,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 78,185 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in The Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,767. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01. The Marcus has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.93.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

