Brokerages Set CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Target Price at $34.75

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYBE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CyberOptics in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CyberOptics by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in CyberOptics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 113,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in CyberOptics by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 78,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 23,435 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in CyberOptics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 73,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBE opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. CyberOptics has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $43.48.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. CyberOptics had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyberOptics will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

