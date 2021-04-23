Brokerages Set Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Target Price at $18.00

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research firms have commented on EVH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,623,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,145,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,102,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,760,000 after acquiring an additional 347,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,602,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,804,000 after acquiring an additional 320,848 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 5,683.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 268,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 264,000 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EVH traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,862. Evolent Health has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $271.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

