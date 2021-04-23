Brokerages Set ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) PT at $10.35

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.35.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (up from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $38,195.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,275.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $58,925.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORBC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $1,931,000. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 65,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORBC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.47 million, a P/E ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 1.39. ORBCOMM has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.82 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

