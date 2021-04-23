Brokerages Set ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Target Price at €17.59

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €18.05 ($21.24).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSM shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.70 ($11.41) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €17.77 ($20.90). 495,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.67. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 15.06. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of €7.44 ($8.76) and a twelve month high of €18.61 ($21.89).

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.