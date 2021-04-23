Brokerages Set Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) PT at $30.00

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, Director James S. Ely III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $9,753,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 414,391 shares of company stock valued at $13,662,334 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth $34,796,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,990,000 after purchasing an additional 775,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Select Medical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,204,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $475,885,000 after purchasing an additional 473,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Select Medical by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 306,785 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Medical stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.80. 685,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,840. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $37.96.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Research analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

