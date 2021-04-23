Brokerages Set The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Target Price at $49.40

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMA shares. TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $46.72. 4,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,755. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.76 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.97. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $27.49 and a 1 year high of $47.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 3.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 27.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

