Brokers Offer Predictions for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.49) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.31).

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $163.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.49 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.47) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALNY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $137.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $178.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,132,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,941,000 after buying an additional 240,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,889,000 after buying an additional 171,490 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,464,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,287,000 after buying an additional 301,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,037,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 735,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,589,000 after buying an additional 172,563 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $374,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

