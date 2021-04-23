Brokers Offer Predictions for Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AHCHY)

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Anhui Conch Cement in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan expects that the company will earn $4.64 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anhui Conch Cement’s FY2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter.

Shares of AHCHY stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. Anhui Conch Cement has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.18. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily offers Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the CONCH brand.

