Brokers Offer Predictions for UFP Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $78.62 on Friday. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $85.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 37.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 7,250 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $514,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,896,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,698. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

