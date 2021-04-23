Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Asset Management’s earnings. Brookfield Asset Management posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 320%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Asset Management.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

BAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

BAM stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $45.33. 1,570,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,501. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.19. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $46.69. The stock has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,231.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,999 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $565,086,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,159,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,837,000 after buying an additional 134,178 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,576,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,069,000 after buying an additional 199,988 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,151,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,735,000 after acquiring an additional 271,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

