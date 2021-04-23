Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,147. The company has a market capitalization of $875.13 million, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $49.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMTC. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

